Jordan Love's best throws in 3-TD game Week 17
Watch the best passes by Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best passes by Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned. Chaos ensued anyway, and left the Lions feeling as if a victory was taken away from the NFC North winners in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Officials ruled offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn't an eligible receiver when he caught a 2-point conversion pass that would have given Detroit a one-p
Dallas Cowboys defeat a good Detroit Lions team, but what their head coach did is a borderline fireable offense.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were playing out the final minutes of a particularly distasteful defeat Sunday when things went from bad to worse. The first-string defense had already been humbled and beaten by the Baltimore Ravens when star linebacker Bradley Chubb dropped to the ground, flat on his back and unable to move because of a knee injury. A while later, the team's sack leader was lifted onto a cart and driven into the tunnel. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel lamented his decision to k
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s team pummeled a Florida State team a shell of its former self due to bowl attrition. "They need to fix this," he said.
There have been a total of 12 NFL franchises that have never tasted Super Bowl championship glory.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper threw the contents of a drink into the visiting crowd near the end of Carolina’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. Tepper’s reaction came after rookie Bryce Young was intercepted with less than 3 minutes to play. It was unclear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or the latest miscue for the team with the NFL’s worst record. General manager Scott Fitterer was standing near Tepper when he tossed the remnants of his drink wh
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw his drink at Jaguars fans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
The Bears have secured the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, opening the door for QB Justin Fields to be replaced by Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini could see the New Year's Eve fireworks from the bus on the way to Scandinavium arena. Canada's best — and youngest — player exploded hours later in key moments to save his country from an embarrassing result with the calendar flipping to 2024. The 17-year-old scored twice and drew a crucial penalty that led to the game-winning goal from Jordan Dumas in the third period as Canada beat Germany 6-3 to wrap up the preliminary round at the world junior hockey ch
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones tip-toed around talk of their acrimonious split almost 30 years ago, when they had just teamed as coach and owner to win consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. Whether that breakup was the reason it took Jones so long to put Johnson in the team's ring of honor doesn't matter much at this point to both Pro Football Hall of Famers. The bottom line is Johnson is joining Tom Landry as the only coaches alongside the 19 players and two ex
Michigan players heard the critics, but they kept winning. "It's kind of like a big middle finger to everyone, honestly," Drake Nugent says.
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
Conor McGregor claims his return to the UFC will be a middleweight bout against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week.