Jordan Hawkins with a last basket of the period vs the Portland Trail Blazers
Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans) with a last basket of the period vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 10/27/2024
You don't see that every day.
Dejounte Murray's New Orleans Pelicans debut will be his only game for a while.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
The two clubs meet at midseason, trying to pick up the pieces after rough starts to stay in the NFC playoff race.
Richardson had a dismal first half in the 23-20 loss to Houston, going 2-for-15 passing and throwing a costly interception just before halftime.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
The Aggies are the only team in the SEC without a conference loss.
The Yankees needed Rodón's best to bounce back in World Series Game 2. That's not how it worked out.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.