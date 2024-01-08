Jordan Hawkins hammers it home

The Canadian Press

NEWARK, N.J. — Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard left Friday night's game against the New Jersey Devils after receiving an open-ice hit from defenceman Brendan Smith. The Blackhawks announced Bedard would not return. With the puck on his stick midway through the first period, Bedard skated into the Devils' zone before Smith stepped up and appeared to catch the rookie centre's mouth with a big hit. Bedard fell to the ice and held his face as he skated to the bench before heading to the dressi