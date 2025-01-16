Jordan Hawkins drills the trey

It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Tomlin has been leading the Steelers since 2007 and will likely be back next season.
Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury on Saturday, and has been sidelined indefinitely.
Wild-card weekend is in the books and boy there's a lot to digest. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap every game with a major focus on 'what's next' for the six teams that lost in the first round. Harmon and Behrens do a deep dive on Sam Darnold's abysmal performance against the Rams and what's next for the QB and the Vikings this offseason.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines what was yet another strange season at the tight end position.