Jordan Goodwin nails it from behind the arc

The Canadian Press

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades. Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week by beating Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday’s final, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for its first Davis Cup title since 1976. Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin. The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles m