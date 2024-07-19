Jordan Ford hits from way downtown

- Advertisement
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
According to the lawsuit, Fanmio agreed Diaz was to receive $10 million for the fight with “$1 million paid up front and the remaining $9 million paid immediately following the event.” Diaz has yet to receive the $9 million.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
That's a new one.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.