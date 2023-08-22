Jordan Diaz's solo homer (9)
Jordan Diaz drills a solo homer to left-center field in the bottom of the 2nd inning to knot the score at 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joshua Palacios hit a three-run home run and had a career-high five RBIs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat St. Louis 11-1 on Monday night, sending the last-place Cardinals to their fifth loss in six games. Palacios’ drive down the right-field line capped a four-run fourth inning to put the Pirates ahead 8-0 and chased starter Drew Rom, who was making his major-league debut. Palacios capped the scoring with a two-run double in the eighth. The Cardinals remained in fifth place
The LSU gymnast and TikTok star has been enjoying her downtime ahead of the start of her senior year
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation left a sour taste on the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a stat
Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz was becoming like the one he shared with the Spaniard’s compatriot, Rafa Nadal, after needing nearly four hours to outlast the 20-year-old world No 1 in an epic Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka just narrowly missed earning an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday.
The countdown has begun and the conspiracy mongering is already in full motion. Will Zach Johnson name Brooks Koepka as one of his six wildcards after the five-time major winner was dramatically inched out of the automatic placings in the final minutes of the qualifying race on Sunday?
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso later said she "didn't like" the kiss, which has been criticized as sexist and inappropriate.
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier think Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 title win speaks to how stacked bantamweight is.
Ian Machado Garry didn't get the finish inside eight minutes that he predicted at UFC 292, but he did dominate Neil Magny for three rounds.
The athlete retired in February after 23 seasons in the NFL
The NFL preseason's second week featured some notable rookies struggling to find their way, while others made a strong impression.
There was no way baseball could've been played Sunday in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium was flooded as Tropical Storm Hilary hit the region.
Danish royal Count Nikolai of Monpezat and his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, shared some photos from England's final against Spain to their Instagram Stories on Sunday
Galchenyuk allegedly uttered a racial slur and threatened to "chop" and disembowel a police officer and members of his family.
Two weeks after signing with the Eagles, veteran linebacker Myles Jack reportedly told the team he is going to retire.
Lyles has said he wants gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at this World Championships, and got one half of the double on Sunday.