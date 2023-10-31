Jordan Clarkson with the great assist!

The Canadian Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The struggling New York Giants have traded defensive end Leonard Williams to the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks for a pair of draft picks. The Giants (2-6) said Monday they will receive a second-round draft choice in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025 for Williams, who had a $32 million salary cap hit this season, the highest on the team. Seattle (5-2) has two third-round picks next year, which will help soften the blow of giving up a second-rounder. The deal came a