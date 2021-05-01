Jordan Clarkson with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns
Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/30/2021
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Nick Suzuki scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens, including the game-winner, in a 5-3 win Friday over the visiting Winnipeg Jets.
Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
Kyle Trask had a nice final season at Florida.
Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.
The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.
Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.
Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.
As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.
The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and the Phoenix Suns pulled into a tie for the top spot in the Western Conference by beating the Utah Jazz 121-100 on Friday night. Two nights after clinching their first post-season spot in 11 years, the Suns kept rolling and never trailed after the opening minutes. Booker shot 13 of 19 from the field, hitting three step-back jumpers late in the third that brought roars from the crowd. Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 11 points and nine rebounds. The Suns and Jazz both have a 45-18 record. If they're tied at the end of the season, Phoenix would claim the No. 1 seed in the playoffs because they swept the three-game season series. The Jazz were led by Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 22 points. Utah has lost three of its last four games. Utah was playing without their All-Star backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. Conley was out because of a tight hamstring, while Mitchell has a sprained ankle. Without them on the floor, Phoenix flourished. The Suns took a 25-point lead by midway through the second quarter when Cameron Payne's 3-pointer made it 50-25. The Jazz managed to cut the deficit to 68-52 by halftime. Booker led the Suns with 16 before the break, while Bridges had 13. Bogdanovic had 15 for the Jazz. The Jazz pulled within 70-57 in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer. The Suns had their lead back up to 96-72 by the start of the fourth and eased to the win. TIP-INS Jazz: Conley, Mitchell and centre Udoka Azubuike (right ankle) were out. Conley and Mitchell have combined to average about 43 points this season. Suns: Forwards Jae Crowder (right ankle) and Abdel Nader (right knee) didn't play because of injuries. ... The Suns shot 68% from the field (17 of 25) during the first quarter. ... The Suns' bench combined to score 49 points. Payne had 11 points, and Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric each added eight. UP NEXT Jazz: Return home to host the Raptors on Saturday. Suns: Travel to face the Thunder on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 92-75 on Friday as both teams shot poorly. Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the field but snapped a two-game losing streak. Memphis outscored Orlando 36-15 in the third quarter to take control. The Grizzlies never let their advantage drop under double digits in the fourth as the lead reached as high as 24. “I thought we had tons of good looks in the first half,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Wide-open 3s. Finishes in the paint. All shots that we normally finish. And for 48 minutes outside of that third quarter, it was a challenge. “They just weren’t falling at the rate that you would expect or hope for.” Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba led the short-handed Magic with 15 points each. Bamba also had 11 rebounds. R.J. Hampton finished with 11 points for Orlando, which shot 31.4% and fell even with idle Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Acting Magic coach Ty Corbin said his team has been forced to use a lot of young players who aren’t accustomed to the grind of an NBA season, especially when they are out of playoff contention. He said the key is handling “the physicality of it, the mental part of it, and playing through being tired.” “I think we kind of let it get the best of us a little bit in that third quarter,” Corbin said. “That third quarter was just too much to overcome.” Memphis held onto its eighth-place spot in the West and gained a game on the San Antonio Spurs, who lost a 143-140 overtime thriller at Boston. The Grizzlies get another crack at the Magic Saturday night in Orlando. After a terrible first half of shooting, Memphis finally got its offence rolling in the third quarter, using a 25-4 run to build a 66-54 advantage. The Magic had seven turnovers in the third during Memphis' run. The Grizzlies played much better defence than they did in losses to Denver and Portland. “I feel like it is human nature to have a few good defensive games and then kind of let your guard up,” Anderson said. “Kind of slack off. I think we were locked in mentally this game and wanted to do well on defence so we could get out and run and play our game on offence.” TIP-INS Magic: Seven players were out with injuries, including Chuma Okeke, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Wednesday’s game against Cleveland. ... Coach Steve Clifford has been out since Sunday under COVID-19 protocol. ... The Magic fell to 9-21 on the road. ... Donta Hall had 11 rebounds. Grizzlies: G Grayson Allen was not available after injuring his left hand in Wednesday’s loss to Portland. ... Rookie Desmond Bane started alongside Ja Morant at guard. ... Memphis’ reserves were 2 of 18 from the field in the first half. ... Valanciunas recorded his 42nd double-double of the season. SCOREBOARD WATCHING Anderson said there is a different intensity to this portion of the season as teams battle for playoff berths and position. “It’s a total different game than the beginning of the season. Guys are coming ready to play for 48 minutes. We’re kind of catching on to that,” he said. FINAL WORD Jenkins: “We’ve got to take every game seriously and move forward, especially this time of year." UP NEXT The home-and-home series concludes Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers turned to their offence on Day 2 of the NFL draft. The Panthers selected LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall in the second round, and Brigham Young offensive tackle Brady Christensen and Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble in the third round on Friday night following a busy night of trades. Panthers new general manager Scott Fitterer was involved in four trades in all, including moving back twice in the second round from No. 39 to 59 before taking Marshall. “Scott was masterful,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said of draft night manoeuvring. Marshall became the first offensive player selected in the Rhule era, after the Panthers spent all seven picks on defensive guys last year and added cornerback Jaycee Horn from South Carolina in the first round of this year's draft. “The goal was to pick good football players, guys that can help our team,” Fitterer said. “If it went or defence, we went that way. Obviously we were aware of that situation. Today there were defensive players there, but it got to a point where those offensive players matched our needs and our values.” Marshall played under current Panthers offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady at LSU, where they helped the Tigers win a national championship two years ago — so there won't be much of a learning curve when it comes to the Panthers' offence. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Marshall was a big contributor in the Tigers national title run playing alongside Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Marshall caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore despite missing three games with a toe injury. Marshall started the first seven games of the 2020 season, leading the Tigers with 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns before opting out of the season. “It's amazing playing for him," Marshall said of Brady. “He breaks everything down and it makes it easy for you.” Marshall gives new quarterback Sam Darnold another weapon and potential slot receiver after wide receiver Curtis Samuel left via free agency. The Panthers also return 1,000-yard receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. “He can play inside and outside, which is really paramount in the things that we try to do on offence,” Rhule said. One of Carolina's most pressing needs in the draft was finding an offensive tackle. The Panthers finally took the 6-foot-5, 302-pound Christensen after trading up three spots in the third round. The 24-year-old Christensen has started every game over the past three seasons for the Cougars and was named first-team All-American as a junior. He protected the blindside of quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. Christensen received the highest grade ever (96) given out to a left tackle last season by Pro Football Focus. “I’m an elite pass protector and I’ll be able to pass protect at a high level," said Christensen, who is expected to compete for playing time at left tackle with free agent pickup Cam Erving and Greg Little. Rhule said Christensen also has the versatility to play guard. Tremble gives the Panthers a tight end who is adept at receiving as well as blocking. The 6-foot-4, 241-pound Tremble caught 19 passes for 218 yards last season for the Irish and was a regular on the field the last two seasons in two tight end sets because of his ability as a run blocker. “The mentality I have every time I step on the field is to try to be the most violent and versatile guy on the field,” Tremble said. The Panthers enter the final day of the draft with one pick each in the fourth and fifth round and three picks in the sixth. They also acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Reed, The Associated Press
After having to sit through the entire opening round of the NFL draft without being taken, Canadian Jevon Holland didn't have to wait long to hear his name called Friday night. The Miami Dolphins selected Holland with the fourth pick of the second round, No. 36 overall. That made the Oregon safety from Coquitlam, B.C., the first Canadian drafted. "Last night, I was a little tossing and turning but I had a good night sleep," Holland said during a Dolphins zoom call. "I woke up (Friday) morning and went and worked out, then I sat down and was ready (to hear) my name called. "I'm blessed the Miami Dolphins, coach (Brian) Flores called my name." Two more Canadians were drafted in the third round. The Washington Football Team took Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native, No. 74 overall. Then three selections later, the L.A. Chargers selected Tennessee receiver Josh Palmer, of Brampton, Ont. The final four rounds will be held Saturday. Palmer, for one, wasn't content with merely being drafted. "Just because the draft is going on doesn't mean I stop working," Palmer said during a Chargers zoom call. "This is what I've been training for and now that it's here, it's time to go take advantage of it and be great." As an early second-round selection, Holland can expect to sign a four-year deal roughly worth US$8.7 million with a signing bonus of about $3.7 million. St-Juste's four-year contract should be worth around $5.1 million with a $1.069-million signing bonus. Palmer can expect a four-year, $5.03-million deal with a $1.02-million signing bonus. Holland was surprised to be taken by Miami. "No, I didn't have any idea.," he said. "I'm overjoyed." More Canadians are expected to follow. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (Sherwood Park, Alta) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (Calgary) and Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (Windsor, Ont.) have also garnered much NFL interest. The record for most Canadians taken in a draft is four, set in 2014. "I love being able to represent the Canadian people," Holland said. "I'm blessed to be in this position representing that many people. "I'm just honoured to be here. Holland was the second defensive back taken in the second, but first safety in the draft. Holland, a six-foot, 207-pound junior, opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Holland said teams asked him about that decision and he didn't shy away from answering their queries. "Everybody wanted to know and so I was honest about it," he said. "That's the only thing I could be and we just went from there." Holland registered 66 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and four interceptions in 14 games for Oregon in 2019. He appeared in 27 career contests with the Ducks, accumulating 108 tackles and nine interceptions. Holland said seeing action as a receiver in high school helped him develop his ball skills. "I feel like I have a good sense of how the ball trajectory is going to be in the sky and things like that," he said. "I definitely think that added to my ball skills and ball-hawking ability." At Oregon's pro day, Holland posted 40-yard dash times of 4.46 and 4.48 seconds. He also registered a 35.5-inch vertical jump, a stellar broad jump of 10 feet six inches and 19 reps in the 225-pound bench press. Holland also offers versatility as he can also play cornerback and return punts. On Thursday, Miami selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth-overall pick. Waddle was also a dangerous returner for the national-champion Tide. "Jaylen, that's my home boy, he's a hell of a player," Holland said. "I'm excited to be a Dolphin with him. "I'm just looking to be on the field with him and all my other teammates. Whatever the coaches want, man, I'm down to do." Holland was invited to this year's NFL combine, but the league eliminated in-person workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Holland comes by his football prowess honestly. His father, John, was a defensive back in both the NFL (San Francisco 1992-93) and CFL (1990, 1993-97 with B.C., Edmonton and Saskatchewan). "My dad and brother both played football," Holland said. "It's really just me trying to follow in their footsteps. "And then . . . kind of adapting a passion for myself and I ended up falling in love more with the game at that point." The six-foot-three, 205-pound St-Juste, 23, played in five of Minnesota’s seven games this season. He registered 14 tackles and broke up three passes while earning academic All Big-10 honours. "One of the exciting things about him is his physical play, his physical nature," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said during a zoom call. "(He's) a guy who will come up to the line of scrimmage and be physical and a guy who will tackle." St-Juste began his college career at Michigan, playing as a freshman in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 due to a hamstring injury that ultimately affected his scholarship status. He transferred to Minnesota in 2019, appearing in all 13 games (starting nine) and finished tied for the team lead with 10 pass breakups. St-Juste showed versatility at the Senior Bowl in January, performing well at both cornerback and safety. He was also invited to the NFL combine but that event was held virtually, putting more weight on St-Juste’s performance in Mobile, Ala. "He did a really good job at the Senior Bowl, he caught my eye there," Washington GM Martin Mayhew said. "The guy is six foot three, he runs well, he uses his hands and length well. "A lot of time you see big corners and they're not as aggressive at the line as they could be. This guy utilizes his length at the line of scrimmage. He brings a lot to the table as far as his overall skillset and his size." St-Juste's father, Wilbert, played safety for the University of Miami in 1989. The six-foot-one, 210-pound Palmer had 99 catches for 1,514 yards and seven TDs while starting 36 games at Tennessee. He also impressed at the Senior Bowl, practising well and catching a TD pass in the game. "I'm coming to work," Palmer said. "Man, you're going to get everything out of me. "I don't really care what role I have, I'm going to learn, you're going to get everything from me and we're going to win some games. We're going to win some championships." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT): ___ 11:55 p.m. The Denver Broncos wrapped up the second day of the NFL draft by using a compensatory pick to take Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning with the 105th overall pick. It was a big day for the Buckeyes in a draft held in Cleveland. Ohio State had five players selected in the second and third rounds for a total of six through three rounds. That was still not enough to catch Alabama for the most players selected. The Tide had eight of the first 38 players taken, but did not add another after that. There were 16 cornerbacks taken, most of any position, and 15 receivers, tops on offence. The Jaguars will kick off the final day of the draft with the first pick of the fourth round, No. 106 overall, starting 12 p.m. on Saturday. ___ 11:23 p.m. The New England Patriots used the compensatory pick it received for losing Tom Brady as a free agent to Tampa Bay as it selected Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins with the 96th overall pick. The pick before, the Buccaneers finished the non-compensatory Day 2 picks by taking Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who was the third member of the Irish offensive line taken in the second and third rounds. ___ 10:53 p.m. Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings with the 86th pick, Davis is the grandson of Hall of Famer Willie Davis. The elder Davis was a defensive end for coach Vince Lombardi’s dynasty in the 1960s. He played on two Super Bowl champions. Two picks later, Ohio State teammate Trey Sermon, a running back, was picked by San Francisco at No. 88. The 49ers traded up to get the fourth Buckeyes player taken during Day 2. Center Josh Myers went to Green Bay at No. 62 and linebacker Pete Werner was selected by New Orleans at No. 60. With Justin Fields going in the first round to Chicago, Ohio State has had at least five players selected in the past eight drafts. ___ 10:30 p.m. The Las Vegas Raiders had two straight picks in the middle of the third round and they went defence with both. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce of Buffalo went with the 79th pick and safety Divine Deablo was taken at No. 80. The 226-pound Deablo was announced as a linebacker and was used in hybrid role by the Hokies. Koonce is the highest drafted player out of Buffalo other than Khalil Mack, who went in the first round, fifth overall, to the Raiders in 2014. ___ 9:50 p.m. After the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers grabbed the first quarterback of Day 2, two more went off the board in the next three picks. With the second pick of the third round, Minnesota took Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, a four-year starter for the Aggies. Next up, Houston, facing uncertainty with Deshaun Watson, took Stanford’s Davis Mills. It was the Texans’ first pick of the draft at No. 67 overall. ___ 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay made Florida Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask the first quarterback taken during the second day of the draft with the final pick of Round 2. Trask is the sixth quarterback taken overall after five went in the first 15 picks Thursday night. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting after a record-breaking season with the Gators and now he’ll compete to be the backup to Tom Brady. ___ 9 p.m. Notre Dame All-America linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was picked with the 52nd overall pick in the second round by Cleveland. The Browns fans in attendance at the draft were pumped to get the Butkus Award winner who had been projected to go in the first round. Owusu-Koramoah is a bit undersized as a linebacker at about 220 pounds, but he could be athletic enough to be used as more of a safety. With the 53rd pick, the Tennessee Titans selected offensive tackle Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State. Radunz’s teammate, quarterback Trey Lance, was the third overall pick on Thursday night. The FCS powerhouse Bison had two players selected before traditional powers such as Oklahoma and Texas A&M had even one. ___ 8:15 p.m. After Alabama became the first school to have eight of the first 38 players selected in the draft, there was a run on offensive tackles. Chicago took Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State at 39; Miami traded up to take Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg at 42; Stanford’s Walker Little went to Jacksonville at 45 and Clemson’s Jackson Carman was taken by Cincinnati at 46. ___ 7:50 p.m. Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was selected at pick No. 37 by Philadelphia and New England traded up with Cincinnati to take Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38. That gave national champion Alabama eight of the first 38 players drafted. With pick No. 39, Chicago took Oklahoma State offensive tackle Tevin Jenkins, who was the first player from a Big 12 school drafted. ___ 7:35 p.m. The second round of the NFL draft began with two more players from the Southeastern Conference being selected. The Jaguars start Day 2 by taking Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and the New York Jets followed that up by taking All-America receiver Elijah Moore from Mississippi. The SEC had 12 players taken in the first round, most by any conference. Denver traded up with Atlanta to take North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, the third runner to come off the board after Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne from Clemson were selected in the first round. Miami then made Oregon’s Jevon Holland the first safety selected in the draft. ___ 7:18 p.m. For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay. Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers. After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2. ___ 6:45 p.m. Maybe known more for brains than brawn, Northwestern showed more than its academics on the first night of the NFL draft. For the first time in school history, the Wildcats had two players selected in the first round as offensive lineman Rashawn Slater was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13, and cornerback Greg Newsome II went to the Cleveland Browns at 26. Northwestern also ended a long first-round drought. Before Slater’s selection, the previous Wildcat player to be taken in the first round was defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005. Newsome was proud to show that Northwestern belongs with some of college football’s big boys. “It says that we are not just an academic institution but we produce players, as well,” said the 20-year-old, who was the fourth cornerback selected. “That is something that we have been trying to tell the world for a while now. People always when they think of Northwestern, they just think of smart athletes who do not have instincts and do not have the ability to play at the next level at a very elite level. “Now recruits will be able to finally realize that they can get a top-10 academic path but also they can get to the NFL at a very elite level.” ___ 6:30 p.m. The NFL draft isn’t only about picking players. Hours before the second round started, Commissioner Roger Goodell helped the Browns break ground for the installation of a new synthetic athletic field in East Cleveland. It’s the 10th field installed in Ohio by the Browns, who launched an initiative to upgrade facilities five years ago. In addition to football, the fields are lined for multiple sports. “It is so important to do things for our kids and to have an opportunity for each of us to help one another and have an impact,” Goodell said at the ceremony, which was attended by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “The Haslam family not only is extraordinary in this community but in the broader community in the NFL. They are about their communities; they give back to their communities; and I know they make a difference so I would like to thank the Haslam family for all that they do.” ___ 5:45 p.m. While Commissioner Roger Goodell was busy announcing the names of players from Alabama (six) and the SEC (12) in the first round of the NFL draft, a bunch of schools that usually provide big-time prospects were blanked. That figures to change mightily with the second and third rounds being conducted Friday night. But so far, the Big 12, which includes such powers as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, has been blanked. Don’t look for anyone from Auburn, Texas A&M or either of the Mississippi schools having gone despite the dozen SEC players selected. Florida State? Nope. Michigan State? Nah. Stanford, UCLA or either Arizona school? Sorry. North Carolina or North Carolina State or Wake Forest or Duke. That entire state went empty in the first round. Yet Northwestern had two players taken, Tulsa had one, and North Dakota State of the FCS saw quarterback Trey Lance taken third overall by San Francisco. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys focused on defence like never before in the NFL draft under Jerry Jones. The Cowboys used their first five picks on defensive players, four of them coming on a busy Friday night. Dallas had never gone that far into the draft without picking an offensive player since Jones bought the team and made himself the general manager in 1989. The Cowboys gave up a franchise-worst 473 points last year while going 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy's debut. Dallas took Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in the second round. UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was the first of three third-round choices at No. 75 overall, followed by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston at 84 and Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick. Wright was asked what message the Cowboys were trying to send with that kind of focus on defence after 25 years of not even reaching the NFC championship game, much less a Super Bowl for a proud franchise with five championships. “That we’re going to bring some more life, more turnovers,” Wright said. “And definitely we’ll get a sixth championship.” The selection used on Golston came from Philadelphia in a trade in the first round on opening night, when the Cowboys dropped two spots to No. 12 and took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. It was the first time Dallas took five defensive players to start a draft since 1982. The Cowboys had started with four defensive picks only one other time under Jones, in 2012. Cornerback is arguably the greatest need on a unit full of them. Dallas lost Chidobe Awuzie, a 2017 second-round pick, to Cincinnati in free agency this year after 2015 first-round pick Byron Jones signed an expensive contract with Miami in 2020. After losing Jones, the Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs out of Alabama in the second round last year. Diggs started 11 of 12 games as a rookie, missing four because of a broken foot, and led Dallas with three interceptions. Joseph will have a chance to start alongside Diggs, although holdovers Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis will see playing time as well. Brown has been a starter for the Cowboys, and Lewis has played in the slot and outside. Joseph tied for third in the Southeastern Conference and was 14th nationally with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in Kentucky's 34-7 victory over Tennessee. “I feel like we're fixing to do a lot of damage,” Joseph said when asked about Diggs. “We're both physical against tall receivers, and we're smart. We’re playmakers so we’re just going to put our techniques together and learn from each other.” LSU suspended Joseph for the bowl game during the 2018 season for a violation of team rules. He transferred to Kentucky, sat out 2019 and played the first nine games last year for the Wildcats before opting out of the final two games of the coronavirus-altered season. “I transferred from LSU for more exposure and stuff like that while accepting my consequences," Joseph said. “As far as me sitting out the game, I was apologizing to my teammates for not being there for them. Just having to learn everything and not do it again.” While Odighizuwa is listed as a defensive tackle, his size is more in line with NFL defensive ends at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. He could end up playing inside and outside under new defensive co-ordinator Dan Quinn. Like Odighizuwa, Golston played all four college seasons. He tied for the Iowa team lead in sacks with 5 1/2 and intercepted a pass. Golston finished his career with 12 sacks. Wright led Oregon State with three interceptions in 2019 and tied for the team lead in two in six games last year. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
Not much changed on the second night of the NFL draft. Do the letters SEC and QB seem familiar? The SEC remained the conference of choice with 29 players selected overall, including 17 on Friday night. Quarterbacks went in clusters, too. Not like 1-2-3 as happened in the opening round with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville, BYU's Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance to San Francisco. Still, the second round concluded with Florida’s Kyle Trask going to Tampa Bay perhaps as the heir to Tom Brady in a decade or so. Then Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was chosen in the second spot of the third round by Minnesota and Stanford’s Davis Mills went in the next slot to Houston. “I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Trask said of Brady. “He’s definitely one of my favourite quarterbacks growing up. So to have that opportunity to learn from one of the greats is a great opportunity for me. I can’t wait to get this ball rolling for sure.” Naturally, Alabama was a major destination within the Southeastern Conference. The national champions had a record-equaling six players taken in the opening round. Two more went among the first six picks of Round 2: offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the MVP of the national title game in January on that side of the ball. Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell to Jacksonville and Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Jets were the top two selections Friday night. Guess what conference they played in. Campbell, a three-year starter, saw Bulldogs teammate Eric Stokes chosen in the first round by Green Bay. Campbell led Georgia with five pass breakups in 10 starts last season. He also had 29 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, and an interception. He has no qualms about switching to safety if asked. “I’m versatile and I could learn a new position,” Campbell said. “I trust my feet, trust my hips. I feel like I can run with anybody.” Moore's breakout season lifted him to All-America status — and now to a potential regular target for Wilson. The explosive Moore set a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 yards in 2020. “Oh, man ... he’s got a great arm,” he said of Wilson. “Get ready to catch a lot of touchdowns.” Not everyone went to SEC schools at the outset of the second round. North Carolina running back Javonte Williams is headed to Denver after the Broncos traded up to the third spot with Atlanta. Miami went for safety Jevon Holland of Oregon. Then it was back to the SEC — and the Tide. Dickerson can go at guard or centre for Philadelphia, which desperately needs to revamp its O-line. He was injured for the national championship game, yet went onto the field for the final snap of Alabama's romp over Ohio State. “You can call it leadership or however you want,” he said. “I care for every single guy I play with. I love being a part of a team, especially a football team. Everybody at this level has a mindset that not only do they want to be the best athlete, player they can be, but we also want to create the best team, a winning team.” Barmore was the first player at his position taken this year, by the Patriots, who traded up with Cincinnati. Barmore, of course, played with New England's first-rounder, quarterback Mac Jones, at Tuscaloosa. “It was my favourite team growing up,” said Barmore. “They’re winners. I love winners.” The Bears, who made waves Thursday night when they traded up to get Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, also moved up to seventh in the second round to get a protector: Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins. That was the first player drafted from the Big 12, at 39th overall. Another Big 12 guy, Trevon Moehrig of TCU, went 43rd overall to Las Vegas and was the first safety taken. Such powerhouses as Auburn, Texas A&M, which finished fourth in the final AP poll, and Wisconsin did not have anyone selected through 64 picks. But A&M quarterback Kellen Mond went second in the third round to Minnesota. “I think one of the biggest things I learned, whether you’re a starter or a backup or anybody, is to treat everything like a national championship or a Super Bowl rep,” Mond said. “So that’s the type of mindset that I have, whether it’s workouts or going into practice. Just wanting to do everything to the best of my ability and just be prefect, and just pretty much wanting to grasp all types of information ...” Three teams made their initial picks in the second round — and they went consecutively. Seattle took wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan, the Rams grabbed Louisville wideout Tutu Atwell, and the Chiefs got Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton. Houston was the final franchise to join the action, taking Mills 67th overall amid all the turmoil surrounding Deshaun Watson. ___ AP Pro Football Writers Dennis Waszak Jr., Dave Campbell, Mark Long, Arnie Stapleton, College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo, Sports Writer Fred Goodall and freelance writer Ken Powtak contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press