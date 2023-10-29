Jordan Clarkson with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns

The NBA great and TV analyst bluntly expressed his thoughts on the 2024 presidential race.
NBA great and popular TV analyst Charles Barkley has urged Ja Morant to focus on basketball and “stay out of trouble” as the Memphis Grizzlies’ star continues to serve a lengthy suspension for incidents involving firearms.
The Raptors have now lost back-to-back games, falling to 1-2 to start the season.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's second career NBA game.
Detroit's unusual power-play approach is worth keeping an eye on, but that's not the only thing that jumped off the page this week.
"America, to be honest, I looked and thought, ‘These guys, they’ve got too much peripheral vision.'"
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton has officially announced his retirement from the NHL following a 24-year career as one of the game's top playmakers. The 44-year-old Thornton hadn't played since the 2021-22 season with Florida but hadn't made an official declaration about his plans until releasing a video on Saturday through the San Jose Sharks. “Judging how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you, I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Thornton said. “I thought you guys would
The Penguins have not impressed out of the gate, but Thursday's game made their offseason moves look good.
The season-ending WTA Finals gets underway on Sunday with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in action and aiming to finish the year, as she started it, with a title.
Russell Westbrook never played for the Jazz after the Lakers traded him to Utah last season, but the Clippers star was prepared to stay and "be a mentor."
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
Cal Clutterbuck addressed the hit after the game, saying he felt awful about what happened to Brannstrom.
A teammate reportedly placed his knee on the Black teenager’s neck, releasing him after he said "I can't breathe."
Tyson Fury eked out a split decision vs. Francis Ngannou in a crossover boxing match and the combat sports community had plenty to say.
There are no bye weeks in Week 8, but that doesn't mean some key sleepers couldn't emerge. Here's Scott Pianowski's list.
The NFL Week 8 notebook tackles C.J. Stroud's hot start, the Panthers backing Bryce Young, Nick Bosa finding his way and more.
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
Citing he’s “ready for the next adventure,” Aric Almirola announced Saturday on social media that he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing following the 2023 season. The 39-year-old is finishing out his sixth season as driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. Two of his three Cup Series victories […]
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc found some surprising speed on Saturday to earn the pole position for the start of Formula One's Mexico City Grand Prix. The Italian team even earned a rare 1-2 front row lockout, with Carlos Sainz right next to him. Lurking behind, of course, is Red Bull's season champion Max Verstappen, who is still the race favorite from third.