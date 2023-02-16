Jordan Clarkson with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games. Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who shot a season-best 60.2%. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 off the bench and Markelle Fultz scored 19 points for the Magic.
Kyrie Irving was trying to get Luka Doncic a shot. The All-Star guard for the Dallas Mavericks was trying to do the same for his new teammate making his home debut. Neither one of them got a shot off in the closing seconds, and the Mavs' big comeback attempt came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory. Krzyzewski, accompanied by wife Mickie, attended his first game at “Coach K Court” inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach.
A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, two months after a three-judge panel upheld the rules. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City said the full court will rehear the appeal of four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes in high school competitions. Christiana Kiefer, a lawyer with the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the four Connecticut cisgender athletes, said the group was pleased by the court's decision.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday. Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field. The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They have used Montrezl H
Jamaree Bouyea is working to take full advantage of his 10-day contract with the Miami Heat. Is there a chance Bouyea sticks around?
Freshman Connor Essegian scored a career-high 23 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45 seconds, and Wisconsin held off Michigan 64-59 on Tuesday night despite missing its last 15 shots. The game started with a minute of silence for the campus shooting Monday night at Michigan State that left three people dead and five others wounded, leading to the school postponing Wednesday's game against Minnesota. Michigan is scheduled to host the the Spartans on Saturday.
Tyler Herro is set to represent the Miami Heat in this year’s Three-Point contest during 2023 All-Star Weekend. But will a knee injury keep Herro from participating?
On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses why Rico Hines is so well received by players in the NBA community. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.
LaMelo Ball, the Hornets’ all-star guard, drained a 3-pointer in his 47th straight game, helping Charlotte to a 144-138 win against Atlanta on Monday.
NBC Sports used to broadcast NBA games. Could the Peacock and basketball league get back into business together again?
Kyrie Irving speaks on handling criticism, playing with Luka Doncic and carrying on his 'uncle' Dr. J's legacy in introduction to Dallas Mavericks.
The WNBA's live streaming platform — WNBA League Pass — will show 25 of AU's 30 games this season at no additional cost to subscribers.