Jonny DeLuca's two-run single
TORONTO — Mitch Marner stepped in front of the cameras and spoke to reporters for roughly three minutes. The Maple Leafs winger — a lightning rod of criticism in the aftermath of Toronto's latest playoff failure — said he would like to stay long-term with the organization he cheered on as a kid growing up just north of the city. "It means the world," Marner said Monday of suiting up for the Original Six franchise. "We're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really a
BOSTON — William Nylander stood in a solemn visitors locker room at TD Garden just before midnight. The Maple Leafs had battled back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins with consecutive 2-1 victories — including one that required extra time — in their first-round playoff series to push the club's Original Six rival to the limit before suffering a devastating Game 7 overtime loss. Nylander's message was emphatic. "Look, I don't think there's an issue with the core," the winger sai
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has announced his retirement from coaching after 38 seasons in the NHL. The Moncton, NB., native led the Jets to a 98-57-9 record during his two seasons at the helm, leading the team to back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Under the 69-year-old's watch in 2023-24, Winnipeg finished second in both the Central Division and the Western Conference while matching a franchise record with 52 wins before ultimately falling to Colorado in the opening
The Hurricanes trekked all the way to New Jersey to practice on Monday rather than hold a morning skate at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday ahead of Game 2. There’s method to that madness.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It appears Canadian Nathan Rourke's time with the New England Patriots is over. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots have informed Rourke that he will be waived. The move would leave New England with four quarterbacks: Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe along with rookies Drake Maye (third overall pick in 2024 draft) and Joe Milton (sixth-round 2024 selection). New England claimed Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars last December and he backed up Z
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are sick and tired of hearing about it. They don’t want to be asked anymore about it. They know full well that the Vancouver Canucks swept the four games between the two teams in the regular season. They also know from experience that regular-season results mean nothing during the playoffs. Yet, the Oilers can’t shake the narrative heading into their Western Conference second-round series against the Canucks, which begins Wednesday in Vancouver. “I don’t know how m