Jonny DeLuca's RBI double

Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, has yet to participate in training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Zach Edey had a double-double in his summer league debut, but couldn't lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz on Monday night.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss if Gregg Berhalter’s job is on the line when the USMNT faces off against Uruguay, England’s national team finding a way to survive in the Euro and the mess that is Mexcio’s national team.
Wilson will be a part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team.
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the USMNT's match against Uruguay on Monday.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
The 16-year-old will have to wait to find out whether he becomes the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team.
Three years after her radiant smile and unparalleled speed made her one of the faces of the Tokyo Olympics, Mu crossed the Hayward Field finish line in tears on Monday night.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.