Jonny DeLuca's go-ahead two-run home run (2)
Jonny DeLuca hits a go-ahead two-run home run off the top of the wall in left to give the Rays a 5-4 lead in the 8th
Jonny DeLuca hits a go-ahead two-run home run off the top of the wall in left to give the Rays a 5-4 lead in the 8th
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.
The New York Liberty earned more than $2 million in ticket revenue in their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
The reigning world No. 1 started the second major of the year with the shot of the tournament so far.
Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
"The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”
Xander Schauffele is now the first player to ever shoot a 62 multiple times in a major championship.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
Netflix gets NFL Christmas Day games this season.