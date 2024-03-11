Jones-Drew: Atlanta is 'the perfect place for Kirk Cousins' 'Free Agency Frenzy'
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew says Atlanta is "the perfect place for quarterback Kirk Cousins."
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
When NFL teams need a quarterback, it's easy to get caught in runaway hype. But there's a draft warning out there for any franchise paying attention.
The former president has been called "commander in cheat" on the links, but now a former adviser is pushing a dubious new story about him.
The couple, who first met as students at Iowa State University, where Purdy played football and Brandt played volleyball, announced their engagement in July 2023
The first opposite-field event on the 2024 schedule had plenty of goodies up for grabs.
Check out how much money each player earned in China.
Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform former
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
The Buccaneers won't have to worry about finding their next franchise passer after re-signing Mayfield to a three-year deal.
It started on TikTok and it's now an open revolt online that's setting NBA discourse on fire with younger fans claiming they've been deceived about basketball in the 90s. TikTok user @esquiresports showcased plays from the 1991 NBA Finals, featuring ...
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league.
Heavyweight newcomer Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299, winning his debut in just 18 seconds.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota pulled its goaltender in overtime and Matt Boldy scored to lift the Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated off 3:30 into OT, giving Minnesota a 4-on-3 advantage. Seconds later, Boldy got a pass from Mats Zuccarello and beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros for his 24th goal. Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining in regulation, helping the Predators avoid what would have been
NFL free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday, but players can begin agreeing to deals at noon today. Keep track of all the latest buzz.
A key member of San Francisco's defense will reportedly be a free agent.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was suspended for two games and fined $50,000 by the NHL on Sunday for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after a game misconduct. Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving the game misconduct and a bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay. On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honoured, he lasted ju
The former collegiate field hockey player said it was "such an honor" to spend time with the Olympic-qualifying athletes