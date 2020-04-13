Jonathan Wilson returns to his bluegrass roots on new album 'Dixie Blur'

Two years after his highly acclaimed album "Rare Birds", talented singer-songwriter and producer Jonathan Wilson is back with "Dixie Blur". The generous 14-track LP is perhaps his most personal record yet as Wilson draws inspiration from the bluegrass sound of his native western North Carolina. Wilson was supposed to come to the FRANCE 24 studio during a European tour to promote his album. But given the coronavirus pandemic, he joined Florence Villeminot virtually to talk about his new record and what he's going to do when he gets out of confinement.

