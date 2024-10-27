Jonathan Taylor's best plays from 117-yard game vs. Texans Week 8
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's best plays from his 117-yard game vs. the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
Stefon Diggs pulled up after his knee buckled awkwardly while he was running a route in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
NBC chooses Colts-Vikings over Jaguars-Eagles for its Week 9 "Sunday Night Football" telecast.
This will mark the second week that Taylor has missed with the injury.
Jonathan Taylor, however, will miss another week with a high ankle sprain.
Taylor has a high ankle sprain and will miss Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, while Richardson is likely out with an oblique injury.
Asked about his zero-catch performance in Week 6, Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley spoke out about his usage in the offense.
Mixon has been out since Week 2 when he was injured by a hip-drop tackle.
The Drake Maye era is here.
Anthony Richardson left the game, came back, and was injured again.
The Lions can score in a number of different ways.
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Chicago and Washington are off to good starts behind Heisman-winning rookie QBs.
Kyle Hamilton dropped a would-be game-winning interception for the Ravens a play before Winston's go-ahead touchdown pass.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.