Jonathan Schoop's two-run single

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — The last team to beat England is the next team they’ll play: Denmark. The Danes will travel to London for a European Championship semifinal match on Wednesday with memories still fresh of their victory over England at Wembley Stadium last October. That was in the Nations League, but the stakes are higher now with a more prestigious trophy on the line. FORM Like the other semifinalists — Italy and Spain will meet on Tuesday — Denmark and England benefited from playing all their grou