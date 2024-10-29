Jonathan Mogbo hammers it home

Breaking down Toronto's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Yankees desperately need a win to get back in this best-of-seven.
Coach James Frankin said the timeline on Allar's recovery will likely go right up to Saturday's 12 p.m. ET kickoff.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Miami finally looked like a big-boy offense again. Unfortunately it still lost a heartbreaker to Arizona, and at 2-5, that can't happen anymore.
Dwyane Wade was honored with a statue by the Miami Heat, yet many feel the sculpture doesn't resemble him.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.