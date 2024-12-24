Jonathan Mogbo gets the And-1

If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The NFL has recognized that the Vikings and Packers have more to play for than the Eagles and the already eliminated Cowboys.
The Vikings are contenders to claim their first Super Bowl victory.
Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Scott Pianowski examines the difference makers in fantasy semifinal matchups, led by several running backs delivering when managers needed it most.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 16.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
As the undisputed greatest leadoff hitter of all time who played for 25 seasons, Henderson’s legacy is difficult to distill into any single statistic or highlight. But his stolen-bases record is a good place to start.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes' ankle looked fine and the Chiefs beat the Texans to move one step closer to clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed.
In a world with so many opt-outs and coaching changes, the future of the bowl structure remains a murky and uncertain topic. But the future sites of playoff games? This weekend may show us that they belong on campus.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!