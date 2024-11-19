Jonathan Mogbo with the big dunk

Gil replaced Gerrit Cole in the Yankees' rotation during spring training, then did his best Gerrit Cole impression.
Skenes is the first Pirate to win the award since Jason Bay in 2004.
Vincent Goodwill and ESPN's Chris Herring go through the biggest surprises in the NBA about one month into the season. Can anyone catch Jokic for MVP? Is it time for the Bucks to trade Giannis? Are the Cavaliers really this good?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about teams trying to impress Juan Soto with their meetings, which players are worth watching as trade season arrive and the Orioles changing the dimensions of Camden Yards again.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Daniel Jones' Giants career is likely over.
Week 11's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on some of Sunday's key results from Week 11.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Chiefs were the NFL's last undefeated team.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Tatum had two chances at a game-winning shot and didn't miss the second one.