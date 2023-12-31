Jonathan Kuminga hammers it home
Jonathan Kuminga hammers it home, 12/30/2023
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi had the big advantage in height and reach, but Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat won their fight.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
A poisonous snake interrupts play during Dominic Thiem's match against James McCabe at the Brisbane International.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang has seen Canada respond from adversity in the past. The country lost its opener 5-2 to Czechia at last year's world junior hockey championship on home soil before bouncing back to win a second consecutive gold medal. Letang was an assistant on that coaching staff. Now in the big chair, he'll have to draw on that experience to get this iteration back on track. Hugo Havelid made 21 saves Friday in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada in a game where the North Americans
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
What Dolphins injury report reveals
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
Here’s what’s different from previous weeks.
I was pummeled by fans calling me a stupid moron, a feckless moron and other forms of morons that cannot be shared verbatim in a family newspaper.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship. Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart. Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net. Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal ea
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
VANCOUVER — For the second time this season the Vancouver Canucks were shut out, again, to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 4-1 loss comes roughly two months after the first incident, prompting introspection from Canucks players and coaches. Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet was unsparing in his assessment of his team's performance following the loss. "I didn't see anything from anybody, just trying to get people going," he said about shifting line formations in an effort to find a spark. The experi
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Fraser Minten has seen his team play to its supposed identity in spurts. Canada's captain knows the buzzword — "relentless" — constantly bandied about the country's camp at the world junior hockey championship is a standard the group needs to get to more often. That, in turn, should lead to more offence. There also isn't much time to figure it out. Canada, which was shut out for the first time at the under-20 event since 2021 when Sweden blanked the two-time defending gold m
The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) in the Week 17 edition of Saturday Night Football. Here's what to know
Michigan tried to reframe its reaction to getting matched with Alabama in the College Football Playoff. But the Wolverines were less than convincing.
The Bears have an important decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and Justin Fields has made it more difficult.