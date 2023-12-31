Jonathan Kuminga hammers it home

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — For the second time this season the Vancouver Canucks were shut out, again, to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 4-1 loss comes roughly two months after the first incident, prompting introspection from Canucks players and coaches. Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet was unsparing in his assessment of his team's performance following the loss. "I didn't see anything from anybody, just trying to get people going," he said about shifting line formations in an effort to find a spark. The experi