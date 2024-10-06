Jonathan Kuminga hammers it home

Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
Apalachee High School played its first home football game on Friday, one month after the Sept. 4 shooting in which two students and two teachers were killed.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
Taylor has a high ankle sprain and will miss Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, while Richardson is likely out with an oblique injury.
The Aces outscored the Liberty 21-6 in the third quarter.
San Francisco will have to wear their red jerseys at home during record heat, despite Kyle Shanahan's request to wear white.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
It's time to check in on how the 2024 rookie class is stacking up for your fantasy football teams.
Angel City is being fined $200,000 and losing its president and GM for the rest of the year.
Breaking down the Clippers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Week 5 is here! Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game.
The Hall of Famer played 15 of his 17 NBA seasons in New York.
Lionel Messi's unprecedented MVP candidacy challenges the history of U.S. pro sports, but his transformative impact for Inter Miami is undeniable.
Beware of these players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 6!
With Week 5 of the fantasy football season here, it's a great time for Dalton Del Don to pull the curtain from some tricky stats.
Injuries sabotaged the Braves' plans for 2024, but almost all of their key pieces will be back next year.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the Wild Card round including the Padres, Tigers and Royals advancing to the divisional round and preview the Mets-Brewers do-or-die Game 3.