Jonathan Kuminga with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings

Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 10/09/2024
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus continues his rankings tiers for the 2024-25 season with the power forwards!
The Phillies cruised to their first division title since 2011 but got bounced by the Mets in the NLDS.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
Spencer Rattler is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young react to NBA.com's survey of general managers around the league, preview the 2024 WNBA Finals and discuss this year's class entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Fitz, Jori and Frank start with a deep dive on the Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh after falling to 2-3 as they discuss where the Jets go from here, their plans to improve on offense, Aaron Rodgers' potential involvement in Saleh's dismissal, how this affects the Davante Adams trade market and more.
'The Showdown' will pit some of the finest PGA Tour and LIV Golf players against one another.
Head coach Antonio Pierce announced the decision on Wednesday.
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram dissects the latest shifts in the running back landscape ahead of Week 6, including the recent takeover of Tank Bigsby in Jacksonville.
Legends get compared to legends. Degrees of greatness matter. And thus far, Rodgers has yet to change the direction of the Jets like other recent greats did their franchises.
Forgotten, mocked and dismissed after an embarrassing loss in their opener, the Tigers are now rattling off wins and have a clear path to the CFP.
Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the big Jets decision this week.
Breaking down the Lakers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Breaking down Philadelphia's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Stay on top of the latest fantasy basketball draft trends as analyst Dan Titus highlights the biggest risers and fallers ahead of season tip-off.
Gabriel is on pace to break Bo Nix's completion percentage record through the first five games of the season.
New England believes Maye gives them their best chance to win now. But is this defensible short-term decision also the best long-term move?
San Diego took a 2-1 series lead on Tuesday, setting up another chance to send the rival Dodgers home early.
Week 5 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 6. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 6 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman wrap up Week 6 of college football with Miami’s win against Cal, react to the latest AP Poll rankings, and preview the biggest games of Week 7.