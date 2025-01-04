Jonathan Isaac gets the And-1

Yahoo Sports

Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s Sam Amick react to the Sacramento Kings firing Mike Brown after a 13-18 start. Then, Vince and Sam break down what the Warriors can do to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline and why it might be time to part ways with their young pieces, including Jonathan Kuminga. Later, Vince and Sam share why LeBron’s 40th birthday might signal the end of his championship window.