Jonathan India's two-run homer

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jonathan India drives a two-run homer to center field, his 18th of the season, cutting the Reds' deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the 5th

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories