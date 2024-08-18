Jonathan India's bases-loaded walk
Jonathan India draws a bases-loaded walk to cut the Reds' deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning
Jonathan India draws a bases-loaded walk to cut the Reds' deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness on Saturday. The seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
Dricus du Plessis has now defeated three former middleweight champs in a row.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Which teams have the toughest schedules ahead of the 2024 season?
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Here's what to watch for, and why each fight matters, on the UFC 305 pay-per-view in Perth, Australia.
Before even a single round of the new College Football Playoff is played, there is a sharp eye on what the future holds for the sport.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
Here are some of the themes that will dominate the 2024 college football season.
Will Judon land a contract extension in Atlanta?
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.