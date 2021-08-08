Jonathan Araúz's go-ahead single
Jonathan Araúz rips a go-ahead single to center field and Franchy Cordero scores from second base, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead in the 8th
Warner won the country's first ever decathlon gold medal with a stellar performance across the event's 10 disciplines, finishing with a score of 9,018 points.
A patient Blue Jays lineup outlasted a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against Boston.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.
Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday: ___ How ’bout them Cowboys! Jimmy Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise’s inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining that phrase. He could take pride in it considering the Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance, and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry
SAPPORO, Japan — Ben Preisner was the top Canadian in the men's marathon on Sunday, finishing 46th in his Olympic debut. In a gruelling race that saw more than two dozen men fail to finish, the 25-year-old from Milton, Ont., crossed in two hours 19 minutes 27 seconds. Trevor Hofbauer of Calgary finished two spots back in 2:19.57. Canadian record-holder Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., faded over the second half to finish 72nd in 2:28.43. His national record is 2:09.25. Marathon legend Eliud Kipc
TOKYO — Success and safety are not mutually exclusive is the takeaway from Canada's performance in Tokyo's Olympics. Canada's cautious approach to the COVID-19 pandemic made training and competing difficult for its Olympic hopefuls, but they seemed on board with putting public safety before their sports careers. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee withdrew from Tokyo 2020 two days before the organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee postponed the G
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It would be an understatement to say Trea Turner has had one of the more stressful two-week stretches of his major-league career. The All-Star shortstop tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28. Two days later, he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal that also included All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer. While Scherzer made his Dodgers debut on Wednesday, Turner needed to wait to clear COVID-19 protocols. He was activated on Frida
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets on Saturday. Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer and doubled for the Phillies, who increased their NL East lead over New York to 1 1/2 games. It is Philadelphia’s longest winning streak since September 2012. The Mets have lost six of seven and eight of 10. They had just two hits before Michael Conforto, Jona
Only four seconds separated second and fourth place.