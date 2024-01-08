Jonas Valanciunas rocks the rim
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Mark Cuban announces plan to give $35 million in bonuses to Dallas Mavericks employees after he sold a majority stake of the team.
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the trade deadline, they need to take inventory not only of what they have on the roster but also of the potential players they could look to acquire in a deal. With how well they've been playing, they could look to ...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans' offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation" — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Den
During Saturday’s third round in Hawaii, Homa staked his claim to being the Tour’s biggest bopper.
ZUG, Switzerland — Caitlin Kraemer scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships. Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 18. She surpassed Marie-Philip Poulin on Canada's under-18 women's team all-time scorers' list. "It was unexpected for sure. I didn’t even know about the record, to be honest," said Kraemer. "To even be mentioned in the same s
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the star tight end's chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. Kelce needed 16 yards to hit the milestone, which would have been the fourth-longest streak in NFL history regardless of position, but with the Chiefs (10-6) locked into the third seed in the AFC playoffs the team decided to play it safe. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-ti
It happened in the first half of Baltimore's game against Pittsburgh. Defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney got a sack that earned him a $750,000 bonus.
MLB spring training is just a few weeks away, most of baseball's free agents are still unsigned.
The AFC takes center stage on Saturday with Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts facing off and playoff berths on the line.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn't sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after the Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to their 10th loss in 13 games Friday night, falling 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies. “We just suck right now,” a visibly perturbed James said after he scored 32 points in the Lakers' fourth consecutive loss. Anthony Davis had 31 points in Los Angeles’ latest discouraging defeat since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers — who gave up a season-high 23 3-poi
According to opening betting odds, former UFC champ Francis Ngannou is a long shot at beating Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring.
The 'Deadpool 3' costars cheered the Welsh soccer club to victory in a third-round FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town FC
Renato Moicano thinks Paddy Pimblett is hurting his UFC career by drastic weight gains.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks waived Taj Gibson on Sunday, three weeks after bringing back the 38-year-old veteran big man. The Knicks turned to Gibson, a favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau, on Dec. 15 shortly after starting center Mitchell Robinson was lost to a stress fracture in his left ankle. He played in 10 games off the bench but hadn't appeared in the last three, with the Knicks using Precious Achiuwa as their backup big man after acquiring him from Toronto in the deal that brought OG
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago's offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson had no update on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his second consecutive triple-double, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Toronto Raptors 135-130 on Friday night. De’Aaron Fox also scored 24 for the Kings, who have won four of five. Keegan Murray had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Harrison Barnes scored 16. Sabonis has eight triple-doubles this season and three in his last four games. He notched the latest one with an alley-oop pass to Malik Monk early
Miami can win the AFC East title for the first time since 2008.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors' 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week. The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding Paul, who had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. “That’s tough, I feel so bad for Chris, I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before I believe, maybe on the other hand,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”I saw him holding it and instantly wa