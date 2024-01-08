Jonas Valanciunas rocks the rim

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks waived Taj Gibson on Sunday, three weeks after bringing back the 38-year-old veteran big man. The Knicks turned to Gibson, a favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau, on Dec. 15 shortly after starting center Mitchell Robinson was lost to a stress fracture in his left ankle. He played in 10 games off the bench but hadn't appeared in the last three, with the Knicks using Precious Achiuwa as their backup big man after acquiring him from Toronto in the deal that brought OG