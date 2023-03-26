Jonas Valanciunas with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State. Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim.
The Los Angeles Clippers coped admirably without the injured Paul George as Kawhi Leonard rose to the occasion against the Thunder.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
The Raptors have looked like a completely different team since acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs at the trade deadline.
Jrue Holiday, Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are all reportedly involved in a lawsuit against Darryl Cohen.
The East's play-in seeding continues to heat up, as the Raptors got back in the winning column on Friday.
Two nights after Julian Strawther exuberantly stormed through the tunnel at T-Mobile Arena following his 3-pointer from the March Madness logo that lifted Gonzaga past UCLA, his walk to the locker room Saturday night was somber. Strawther and Drew Timme embraced one another, with towels draping their heads while tears welled their eyes, after the third-seeded Bulldogs were throttled by No. 4 seed Connecticut 82-54 in the West Region final. “We love each other,” said Strawther, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers got a vital victory for their playoff hopes, 116-111 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Lonnie Walker scored 20 points in an impressive return to the rotation for the Lakers, who won their third straight to move even with Minnesota in seventh place in the Western Conference standings despite the injury absences of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. With Davis leading the way on both ends of the court, Los Angeles (37-37) reached .500 for the first time this year.
The Sacramento Kings moved a step closer to their first playoff appearance since 2006 with a big win over the Phoenix Suns.
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
C.J. Miles discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr. and why he's tired of seeing good players not get NBA deals because they aren't in their early 20's. Listen to the full podcast discussing Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam's struggles, ways for the Raptors to generate more halfcourt offence, advice for Ja Morant and Miles playing alongside NBA players who didn't know how to play basketball on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors put forth a stellar defensive effort and it led to a decisive victory Friday night. Pascal Siakam had a game-high 32 points and nine assists and the Raptors dominated the Detroit Pistons en route to a 118-97 win. Toronto, which entered Friday averaging an NBA-leading 9.3 steals per game, had 12 steals and nine blocks as the Pistons coughed it up 22 times. The Raptors also scored 23 points off turnovers. "I thought we did a good job of executing defensively," said Ra
Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/24/2023
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, Chris Boucher had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed the struggling Detroit Pistons 118-97 on Friday night for their eighth win in nine home games. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and O.G. Anunoby 17 as Toronto completed its first four-game sweep of Detroit since the 2017-18 season. The Raptors also improved to 7-0 when holding opponents below 100 points. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman each ha
How to watch the former Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament regional finals on Sunday.
For the first time, the men's Elite 8 will be played without a single No. 1 seed still in the field after Alabama and Houston both lost Friday.
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Alvin Williams and Chris Boucher talk about how career success shouldn't be defined by the amount of championships a player has won. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
The Huskies may be a No. 4 seed, but make no mistake: They look like the best team in college basketball and are the unassailable favorites to win it all in Houston.