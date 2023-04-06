Jonas Valanciunas with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups as of April 4, 2023.
Joel Embiid scored 52 of the 76ers' 103 points in Tuesday night's victory over the Celtics. "The MVP race is over," Sixers coach Doc Rivers declared.
'He figures it out wherever he goes,' Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Russell Westbrook, who fits well with the Clippers after rocky Lakers tenure.
LeBron James missed a potential game-winning layup on the final play of regulation. James scored 37 points, including a go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left in overtime, to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 135-133 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Ochai Agbaji tried to impede James’ drive to the basket, but he spun off from the Jazz guard and finished over Damian Jones.
Ben Affleck, who directed and stars in the biopic, "blew" the scene that criticized the Portland Trail Blazers' for refusing to draft the NBA legend.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and the Toronto Raptors rallied from four 9-point first quarter deficits to roll past the Charlotte Hornets 120-100 on Tuesday night. Toronto has won five of its last six games, improving to 40-39 and solidifying their position for the NBA play-in tournament. The Raptors scored 19 straight points during a stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter after Charlotte had gotten within 80-75 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.
Michael Malone said the Denver Nuggets were "soft" in a defeat to the Houston Rockets that extended their wait for the one seed.
The Golden State Warriors have had a disappointing season, but Steve Kerr is enjoying the thrill of a tussle for the playoff places.
These second-half comebacks are becoming a thing for the Golden State Warriors, much like those old third-quarter surges that used to define this bunch. Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Jordan Poole dazzled down the stretch to score 30 and the Warriors didn't lead until the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night. The winner of the Clippers-Lakers game Wednesday jumps to fifth and will drop Golden State to sixth.
The Dallas Mavericks were coming off a surprise Western Conference Finals appearance last season, but now may not even make the play-in.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2007 NBA draft class, including Kevin Durant, Mike Conley Al Horford, Joakim Noah and Greg Oden.
Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek gives you three names that improved their stock in the NCAA Tournament ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Lakers and Clippers, who have never met in the postseason, meet Wednesday in a game that will have a big impact on each team's playoff hopes.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his boldest early top-12 rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season!
Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Andrew Wiggins took an extended leave of absence from the Warriors when his family needed him, and now the Golden State forward feels like he can get back to playing basketball for the defending NBA champions. Wiggins has rejoined the team and is working his way back to being able to play again. Wiggins showed his signature smile with a shorter hair cut he said needed cleaning up a bit.
The Dallas Mavericks were Western Conference finalists last year but have slid since, going 8-16 since Kyrie Irving's acquisition.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra compared Jimmy Butler to Dwyane Wade after Butler’s latest fourth-quarter takeover.
P.J. Tucker (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 04/04/2023
Ben Affleck's movie 'Air,' about the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, has surreal parallels for me and my son, NBA star Kevin Durant.