Jonah Heim's two-run single
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
The "Watch What Happens Live" host really put the CNN star on the spot in an awkward moment.
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry said Taylor Swift's fans have been sending her death threats and called the fanbase "aggressive" and "very hypocritical."
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton threw punches after a late wreck blew up the Craftsman Truck Series race. NASCAR could announce disciplinary action in coming days.
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday, the first managerial change of 2023 with three days left in the season and the club eliminated from the playoffs. San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021, when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL W
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals the tips he thinks could ensure victory in Week 4.
In a year where golf seems to revolve around money, the Ryder Cup is not immune. The PGA Tour had 11 tournaments with at least $20 million in prize money — excluding the majors — as it tried to hold off the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The idea that players should be compensated to play in the Ryder Cup is nearly as old as the Americans' 30-year losing streak on European soil.
Connor Bedard's first game in Chicago Blackhawks jersey deserves a closer look.
Spire’s CEO declined to give financial details of its deal to purchase Kyle Busch Motorsports, which was reportedly worth $40 million.