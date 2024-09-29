Jonah Heim's RBI single
Jonah Heim hits an RBI single to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning
The United States continues its domination at the Presidents Cup, this time in Montreal.
Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for a 26-24 Atlanta Falcons victory over the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 4.
It took a while, but the Bengals at last have their first win of the season.
Alabama jumps to the No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, moving up from No. 4 after defeating Georgia. The Bulldogs drop from No. 2 to No. 5.
The NFL is likely to hit Allen Lazard with a fine in the coming days for his double gun celebration on Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City is looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2020.
DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons both went down with injuries in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Per the CBS broadcast, Badie was showing movement on the sideline. The Broncos later announced that Badie was diagnosed with a back injury.
Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and the NFC North is the host of the marquee matchup of the early slate on Sunday.
Reeve, who is both the head coach and President of Basketball Operations of the Lynx, led Minnesota to a 30-10 record and a semifinal berth.
Week 5 proved to be one of the most eventful weeks so far this college football season.
Alabama almost blew a 28-0 lead.
No. 9 Penn State opened its Big Ten schedule with a dominating running game against No. 19 Illinois.
Cruz's dad's favorite MLB player was the former Reds and Yankees outfielder.
No. 16 Oklahoma rallied from a 21–10 deficit to take the lead on a pick 6 and beat Auburn, 27–21.
Aaron Boone said Rizzo's ALDS availability would be a "pain tolerance thing."
Poor Makari Vickers had no idea what was coming.
Love has been out since Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Eagles.
After Friday's blowout, the United States recaptured some mojo on Saturday in Quebec.
Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-2 on Saturday off of Palmer's stunning first half.