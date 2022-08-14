Jonah Heim's RBI double

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou