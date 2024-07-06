Jon Singleton's two-run homer (7)
Jon Singleton belts a two-run home run to right-center field, cutting the Astros' deficit to 7-3 in the top of the 4th inning
Jon Singleton belts a two-run home run to right-center field, cutting the Astros' deficit to 7-3 in the top of the 4th inning
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.