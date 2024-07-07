Jon Singleton's jumping catch
Jon Singleton makes a jumping catch at first for the second out of the bottom of the 5th inning
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Frances Tiafoe in five sets 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Ng served as Marlins general manager for three seasons.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Corleone was was voted All-Big 12 Second Team last season.
The short-notice rematch between light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira and former champ Jiří Procházka can’t help but feel like a little bit of a consolation prize. Here's a rundown of every main card matchup and why it matters.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The New York Knicks are having a very good week.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
All involved have touted Copa América as a competition on par with the European Championships, but its optics have stood in stark contrast to the Euros, where stadiums are invariably full.