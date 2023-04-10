Jon Rahm wins Masters Championship
A new Masters champion was crowned while an old champion and an amateur nearly stole the spotlight: ABC's Andrew Dymburt has more.
Jon Rahm has the Green Jacket, but LIV’s empathic vindication ensures that the professional male game fits ever more snugly into its straitjacket. If the 87th Masters proves anything it is that the majors need the rebels, even if some find the presence of these Saudi-funded multi-millionaires offensive.
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Masters winner Jon Rahm rescued Augusta National from the ignominy of having to put a green jacket on LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka or Phil Mickelson.
While all the focus has been on the battle between Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, on Rory McIlroy’s woes and Tiger Woods’ gammy leg, there has been one big-hitter conspicuous by his absence from this year’s Masters coverage. Bryson DeChambeau, one of the most colourful and outspoken players in the game, has gone completely under the radar.
Dana White went off on media members who stir up trouble between UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal who aren't set to fight.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Matthew Knies to a three-year, entry-level contract. The contract begins in the current 2022-2023 season with an average annual value of US$925,000, the Leafs said Sunday in a statement. Knies (pronounced NIGHS) was coming off a season of 21 goals and 21 assists in 40 games with the University of Minnesota. Toronto drafted the 20-year-old from Phoenix, Ariz., in the second round (57th overall) in 2021. Knies totalled 36 goals and 39 assists i
If Saturday was Wayne Simmonds' final home game with the Leafs, he got one heck of a sendoff.
Though relatively young, the 26-year-old had been competing in sprint car racing for over a decade.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. And Canada's Brad Gushue has a chance to reach the top of the podium. Gushue whipped four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 9-1 on Saturday before locking up a spot in the title game with a 7-5 semifinal victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. "I think that might have been our best game all week as a team," Gushue said. "But we've struggled this week. So to get to a final, I think we're prett
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from matches while he is investigated by the Football Association over his suspected elbow on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during their Premier League draw with Arsenal.
A women's world championship game between Romania and Bulgaria erupted into mayhem on Sunday.
Brooks Koepka sat atop the leaderboard when play was called Friday. How did other LIV Golf players fare in the first two rounds of the Masters?
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
OTTAWA — There was no elation in front of a home crowd for Canada's Brad Gushue this time around. Drama was minimized Sunday at TD Place as his team's attempt to follow a national curling crown with a world title was snuffed out in emphatic fashion. Scotland's Bruce Mouat was in full control in a 9-3 win that sent him to the top of the world men's podium for the first time and extended Canada's golden drought for another year. "We brought our A-plus game," Mouat said. "I don't think we've played
Tiger Woods said he was in "constant" pain at the Masters, but it became too much to bear. The five-time Masters champ was at 9-over as he bowed out.
Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle on the collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.
Following his win at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns demanded the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and it got a response from Dana White.
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 12-11 in 10 innings Sunday at Angel Stadium. They had a 6-0 lead entering the sixth inning.
Of all the improbable saves in Phil Mickelson’s career, finishing second at the 2023 Masters after might be the wildest.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.