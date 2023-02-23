Join the walk to end pancreatic cancer in Palm Beach County

CBC

COVID-19 has killed about one in every 1,000 New Brunswickers, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health. New Brunswick reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the pandemic death toll to 825. The province's current population is roughly 824,500, according to Statistics Canada. The three new deaths occurred in December, according to the COVIDWatch report. Deaths are subject to an average two-month lag from date of death to registration of death, the