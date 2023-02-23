Join the walk to end pancreatic cancer in Palm Beach County
Adult cancer patients in Saskatchewan with certain blood cancers and lymphomas can now receive what is referred to as a "revolutionary" and "life-saving" treatment. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell or CAR T therapy is now available in Saskatoon. The provincial government provided $2.1 million initially to set up the immunotherapy program and will spend $6.7 million a year to operate it and cover patient costs. On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency made the announcement alongside the Saskatc
Toronto model Jessica Grossman is making waves online when it comes to advocating for ostomy awareness.
The kits can help detect early symptoms
Helen Laws found a lump on her breast which was dismissed by her GP but was diagnosed as cancer two months later when she had a second opinion
Younger people need to pay more attention to their heart health, says cardiologist Jim Liu. Lifestyle factors like vaping, sitting too much may increase risk.
Sausage, steak, doughnuts, bacon, and deep-fried chicken. Here's why heart experts avoid these foods.
A look at diabetes, the difference between Type 1 and Type 2, and how to prevent the disease.
The most common norovirus symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting. The stomach bug usually lasts between one to three days.
The FDA said American Cruise Lines had not provided adequate proof of procedure changes after guests were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.
When Mounjaro came on the market, TikTok went wild. People with obesity ordered the drug in droves thanks to a coupon that allowed them to access it for just $25 a month. Then the coupon went away, leaving destruction in its wake — and obese patients warring with diabetics. Emily Farache reports on a drug predicted to become the best-selling medication of all time
COVID-19 has killed about one in every 1,000 New Brunswickers, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health. New Brunswick reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the pandemic death toll to 825. The province's current population is roughly 824,500, according to Statistics Canada. The three new deaths occurred in December, according to the COVIDWatch report. Deaths are subject to an average two-month lag from date of death to registration of death, the
A study examined whether the ‘seesaw has tipped in favour of screening’.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads in poultry and wasn’t deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak among visitors to live poultry markets in Hong Kong. Most human cases worldwide have involved direct contact with infected poultry, but concerns have arisen recently about infections in a variety of mamma
The 2022-2023 flu vaccine was great at keeping adults out of the hospital — and even better at keeping kids alive and well.
She now wants to raise awareness about areola tattoos to help other breast cancer patients feel more body-confident.
The findings could lead to a better understanding of how chronic fasting may affect the body in the long term.
More than 120 PFAS were found in the blood or bodies of birds, horses, cats and other mammals, a watchdog group found.
CDC experts on Thursday will discuss two RSV vaccines for babies, older adults and pregnant people as well as an antibody treatment.
Shares of Moderna rise 2.5% to $164 after the market. The breakthrough tag is granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on data from a mid-stage study of the drug that showed the therapy reduced risk of skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone.
Comedian’s followers celebrated the ‘fantastic news’