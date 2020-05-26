Johnson's aide Cummings leaves home amid lockdown trip row

Dominic Cummings said on Monday (May 25) he had done nothing wrong by driving to Durham to access childcare when Britons were being told to stay at home to fight COVID-19.

The 48-year-old has faced calls to quit from lawmakers, Church of England bishops, police officers and scientists over his trip which they said had damaged citizens' trust in public health messaging.

Johnson's decision to stand by a man on whom he depends as his main strategist has led to his own judgment being questioned, with critics saying the episode signals that the normal rules do not apply to the people in charge.

The prime minister said he did not believe anybody on his staff had done anything that undermined the government's coronavirus message.