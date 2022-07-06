Johnson Says He'll 'Keep Going' Amid Cabinet Resignations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would “keep going” when asked about the possibility of his resignation during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on July 6.

Asked by MP Tim Loughton whether the PM thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign, Johnson replied: “Frankly Mr Speaker, the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he’s been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

On Tuesday evening, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid were among several high-level resignations forcing late-night appointments to Johnson’s cabinet. Credit: parliamentlive.tv via Storyful

Video Transcript

TIM LOUGHTON: Does the prime minister think there are any circumstances in which he should resign?

BORIS JOHNSON: I think-- Mr. Speaker, clearly if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we'd been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people, or over some major point, then I would.

But frankly, Mr. Speaker, the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he's been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going. And that's what I'm going to do.

LINDSAY HOYLE: Please settle.

