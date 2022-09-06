Johnson bows out as UK PM, backs Truss

STORY: Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party over a series of scandals, urged the country to come together and back his successor.

After making a farewell speech outside Downing Street, he left London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Truss will then be appointed prime minister and start to form a government.

Johnson, who fought to stay in office until the end, used his departure speech to boast of his successes, including his early support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

The speech was full of the bombast and jokes characteristic of a man once loved by much of British public but also loathed by many.

Having refused to rule out a return to the top job one day, he also indicated he was still bruised by the nature of his departure.