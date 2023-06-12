Johns Hopkins All Children’s car seat safety class going strong in St. Pete

It’s summer, the kids are off school and vacations are being planned. That means lots of road trips, so Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital says it’s a great time to make sure your child’s car seat is being used correctly. Four out of five car seats are actually installed improperly, according to Petra Stanton, who runs the hospital’s weekly car seat safety class. “Seeing that light bulb go off like, ‘oh my gosh I feel so much better,’ and that’s why I’m still doing it because it's just an amazing feeling, especially when you have families who are on their first child, they never touched a car seat, and their life is overwhelming,” said Stanton.