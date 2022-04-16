Johnny Olszewski tours Back River to observe conditions
On a private boat tour, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski got a firsthand look at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk. Environmentalists said raw sewage has been discharging from the Baltimore City-run treatment plant, polluting the Back River. But the Maryland Department of the Environment said there was no indication the discharge was raw sewage, but that there was no clear-cut evidence to confirm where the pollution came from.