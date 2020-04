Johnny Depp’s son, Jack, turned 18 — and there’s a new photo of the rarely seen teen to mark the occasion. Depp’s daughter, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, paid tribute to her “baby bro” Thursday on social media. She shared a series of photo booth pictures of them together as kids — and a second photo showed a shirtless “Jackie” today. She wrote that her sibling is her “heart and soul.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad