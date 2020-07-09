Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears

The third day of Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid saw the paper continue its attempt to portray him as a deranged and violent individual to his former wife Amber Heard…

… while Depp admitted to suffering some of the lowest points in his life -- riddled with substance abuse -- but also insists to be the victim of an elaborate hoax against him.

Depp again paused to wave for photographers as he entered Britain’s High Court.

Depp then stepped into the witness box, where he recalled a violent confrontation with Heard from five years ago that resulted in him writing in blood on the wall with a severed finger-tip.

The libel case has been brought by Depp who is suing British tabloid newspaper The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article in which he was labeled a "wife beater," based on allegations from the actress.

He again denied violently attacking Heard, but admitted suffering quote "some species of nervous breakdown" and accused her of cutting his finger by throwing a bottle at him.

The Sun's lawyer said Heard suffered a three-day ordeal at Depp's hands in a rented house in Australia where he was filming a "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequel.

He was accused of spitting in Heard's face, grabbing her by the throat and telling her it would be easy to crush her neck.

”Fabricated and vicious," Depp responded, again all part of Heard’s hoax.

However, he did agree the couple had a violent argument on the final day over Heard's reluctance to sign a post-nuptial agreement. Three days of trial have heard similar violent accusations against Depp, including a 2014 incident at his private island in the Bahamas.

Heard filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage to Depp.

The case is set to last several weeks.