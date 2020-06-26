Johnny Depp admits to 'challenges with alcoholism and addiction' during pretrial court appearance

Johnny Depp’s text messages about his alleged drug use were front and center at a hearing in London on Thursday as the actor gears up for a courtroom showdown with ex-wife, Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), owner of the Sun, over a 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” Depp has adamantly denied he abused Heard, 34, during their relationship. A trial date has been set for July 7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad