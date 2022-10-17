John Tavares is silencing the haters
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, looking faster and more competitive than last season, leads the team in scoring after three games and is well on his way to silencing those who have doubted his ability.
From Sheldon Keefe's rants from the bench to Auston Matthews' joy seeing his linemates score, the passion for the Toronto Maple Leafs is as high as ever on and off the ice.
The Aegon II actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he was already aware of the comparisons to "Game of Thrones" villain Joffrey Baratheon.
Ryan Carpenter took a skate blade to the side of his head and shared the photographic evidence.
The Island Packet’s readers write about the congressional race between Nancy Mace and Annie Andrews, Soulja Boy and the Gamecocks, Gov. Henry McMaster and more. | Opinion (letters to the editor)
Still, analysts say the company’s turnaround efforts might be undervalued on the Street.
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.
Cozy, comforting foods like soups and casseroles are possible even if you're eating a plant-based or vegan diet. Check out our vegan fall recipes for proof!
Mario Andretti, one of the most iconic names in racing history, took a modern F1 car for a joy ride.
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with the trade said the Panthers would receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025.
Check out three players to consider pursuing on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 7.
Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Charles Oliveira would be the greatest lightweight with a win at UFC 280?
OTTAWA — Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says there is more work to do with banks after another round of carbon-price rebates went out to Canadians without making it clear why they were receiving the money. The rebates go to people in the prairie provinces and Ontario, where the federal consumer carbon price is charged because there is no comparable provincial version. Ottawa is trying to make the rebates more visible by sending them directly to people every three months rather than incor
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs envisioned a two-headed goaltending tandem to start this season following a summer of change. With his partner already sidelined, Ilya Samonsov has an early opportunity to stake his claim to Toronto's crease. The netminder made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the mo
Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch
Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.
EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re
Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "