John Oliver rips Trump for being 'actively hostile' toward coronavirus prevention

John Oliver ripped President Trump Sunday night for repeatedly rejecting basic precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, like wearing a mask, even after multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus. Trump has also encouraged states to reopen, despite the fact that most don’t meet the administration’s guidelines for doing so. At the same time, the White House has ordered revisions to guidelines for reopening released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because they were too restrictive.

