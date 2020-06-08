John Oliver disgusted by Trump’s comments about George Floyd

John Oliver laid into President Trump Sunday night for comments he made about George Floyd on Friday. As Trump touted a recent jobs report showing millions of people are going back to work following stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, Trump said of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying ’This is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’” Trump added, “This is a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad