John Mulaney and Wife Annamarie Tendler Split After 6 Years of Marriage
Their split comes after the comedian entered rehab in December after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
J. Cole is reportedly in Rwanda, preparing to play for the Rwanda Patriots when the BAL's inaugural season kicks off on Sunday.
Speaking in the third person, Baffert insisted that he's not the problem with horse racing. The real problem? Cancel culture, somehow.
Journeyman reliever Ryan Buchter spoke with Sports Illustrated about his mental health challenges and how he's helping others with it.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses staying in Tampa for a few weeks after the season ends, how playing in Florida impacted the season and what the plan is for the players' offseason workouts.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
Tony Brown officiated his first finals last year.
After John Tortorella reached his expiry date after a successful run with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the next potential chapter of his career.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.
Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.
Zahavi's wife and young children were tied up and gagged after robbers gained entry to their Amsterdam home.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
MIAMI — Christian Pulisic is among 29 Europe-based players on the 40-man U.S. preliminary roster announced Monday for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras on June 3. Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and Gio Reyna also are on what projects to be a full-strength roster for U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. Pulisic, a 22-year-old forward from Hershey, Pennsylvania, figures to miss the Americans’ prep match against Switzerland at St. Gallen on May 30. He will be with Chelsea at the European Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29. That game currently is scheduled for Istanbul but may be moved to London or Portugal due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Zack Steffen, the top American goalkeeper, also will miss the Switzerland friendly; he is Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper. Forward Daryl Dike would be unavailable for the Switzerland match if Barnsley beats Swansea on May 17 and 22 in the two-leg semifinal of the English playoff for promotion to the Premier League. The final, against Bournemouth or Brentford, is May 29. Forward Josh Sargent would miss the Switzerland game if Werder Bremen drops into a playoff to stay in the Bundesliga. Werder Bremen is 15th in the 20-team league with two games left. The last two teams get relegated and the No. 17 team faces the third-place team from the second tier in a two-leg playoff on May 26 and 29 for a spot in next season’s Bundesliga. The U.S. match against Honduras is the first game of a doubleheader that ends with Mexico-Costa Rica. The championship and third-place game are June 6 in Denver. The preliminary roster announced by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football gives a look at the expanded American player pool ahead of qualifying. Final 23-man rosters are due May 25, though teams can made substitutions because of injuries until 24 hours before semifinal kickoff. The Americans also have a June 9 exhibition against Costa Rica in Sandy, Utah, as they try to emulate the rigours of travel in the compacted World Cup qualifying schedule, which starts with matches Sept. 2, 5 and 8. The preliminary roster: Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Sean Johnson (New York City), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England), DeAndre Yedlin (Besitkas, Turkey) Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, Belgium), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Sam Vines (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville) Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Luca de la Torre (Heracles Almelo, Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Jackson Yueill (San Jose) Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas, Turkey), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona, Spain), Daryl Dike (Barnsley, England), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys, Switzerand), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus). ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after hitting .086 in 13 games. Frazier, 35, had just three hits in 35 at-bats with no home runs and four RBIs. The Pirates made the move to open a roster spot for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Cleveland Indians. The Pirates signed Frazier to a minor league contract after he spent last year’s pandemic-shortened season with the Texas Rangers and New York Mets. The 11-year veteran has a .241 career batting average with 218 home runs. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The frustration over yet another losing season, combined with what Sabres captain Jack Eichel called “a disconnect” with his team over how to treat a herniated disk led to him questioning his future in Buffalo on Monday. “I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be,” Eichel said, speaking publicly for the first time since he was hurt in early March. The face of the franchise had difficulty hiding his disappointment toward the Sabres in speaking to reporters during a 25-minute video call that follows the completion of another miserable season for Buffalo. His comments add a new layer of uncertainty to a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time in seven years, extended its playoff drought to an NHL-record matching 10th season and is in the midst of yet another coaching search. “I think I’ve got a lot of thinking to do this off-season. There’s a lot that I’ll have to consider,” said Eichel, who declined on numerous occasions to say whether he has requested a trade. “For now, obviously, I’m here, I’m the captain of this hockey team,” he added. “My goal is to be available and to try to help the guys in the room and help this organization win hockey games. And I’ll continue to do that as long as I’m here.” Asked whether he still considered himself part of the solution in Buffalo, Eichel responded by calling it “a loaded question” before revealing an ongoing debate he and the team have been having over whether to have surgery. “I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” he said. “There’s been a disconnect, I think, from the organization and myself. It’s been tough at times.” Eichel favours having surgery while noting he’s contractually required to follow the team’s recommendations regarding treatment. "They definitely hold a lot of cards on what I can and can’t do,” Eichel said. “There’s been some tough conversations, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me.” The Sabres declined comment by noting general manager Kevyn Adams and interim coach Don Granato are scheduled to speak with reporters on Wednesday. Eichel was hurt while being checked into the end boards by the Islanders’ Casey Casey Cizikas in the third period of a 5-2 loss on March 7. Eichel, who travelled out of state to seek a second opinion, was initially projected to return before the season ended. That changed last month, when Adams announced Eichel’s season was over. Adams didn’t rule out the possibility of Eichel having surgery, but not until after the injury was re-examined after the season. Eichel said doctors have informed him the timeline to recover from disk surgery is short, and more beneficial in the long term given the nature of the injury. “We’re not just talking about a black and white ankle sprain, separated shoulder,” he said. “We’re talking about a herniated disk in your neck. It’s a serious thing.” The 24-year-old Eichel is the Sabres’ highest paid-player and completed the third year of an eight-year, $80 million contract. He was limited to two goals and 16 assists for 18 points in 21 games in a season he was hampered by numerous injuries, including a broken rib at training camp. Losing continues to wear on Eichel, who has yet to make the playoffs since being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft and last year declared “I’m fed up with losing” after the team failed to make the playoffs even with an expanded 24-team field. “The losing’s tough. It takes a toll,” Eichel said Monday. “We haven’t had enough success, and I haven’t had enough success,” he said. “I’ve got to be a better hockey player. That’s what it comes down to. I’ve got to get healthy and get myself prepared for next year.” Eichel has been the focus of trade speculation since Adams took over after Jason Botterill was abruptly fired last June. After emphasizing he had no intention of trading Eichel in October, Adams declined to rule out the possibility in March after firing coach Ralph Krueger. “I guess we’ll just wait and see what happens,” Eichel said. “I’m sure the team’s exploring every possible option.” Eichel is solely focused on his health. “I’m only going to play hockey for so long,” Eichel said. “Hopefully, I have many more good years in this amazing game left, but I’ve got to take care of myself.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press
It's been 15 months since the Canadian women's basketball team gathered in person. Now, the wait may last even longer than anticipated. A training camp scheduled to begin May 19 in Edmonton is in limbo as Alberta Health reviews Canada Basketball's proposal to hold the event safely. A spokesperson for Alberta Health says there is no timeframe for when the decision will be made. CBC Sports has reached out to Canada Basketball for comment. The training camp would be the start of a 10-week tuneup ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Scheduled to be the team's first time together since qualifying for the Olympics last February in Belgium, it would run until June 4 — one week before the FIBA AmeriCup begins in Puerto Rico and just over five weeks until the start of the Olympic women's basketball tournament. While the training camp and AmeriCup wouldn't include WNBA players like Kia Nurse and Natalie Achonwa, both events still represent a rare chance for most of the fourth-ranked team to practise together ahead of what could be a momentous summer. Canada has never won a women's Olympic basketball medal. Its only men's podium appearance came at the 1936 Berlin Games on a clay court. Logistical issues But the logistics of training camp remain a significant hurdle as players wrap up their international pro seasons across the world. Guard Aislinn Konig, for example, is in training camp with the WNBA's Washington Mystics, having been granted her release from Switzerland's Elfic Fribourg only once the team found a replacement. However, Konig is fighting for her spot on a Mystics team that has two former MVPs. If she's cut, she'll likely seek to join the national team in Edmonton. Canadians Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe and Michelle Plouffe are in the middle of a playoff race in France with Lyon. Raincock-Ekunwe says she plans to play out the season, with the last possible date being Saturday's championship game. Others like Ruth Hamblin and Kayla Alexander have already completed their seasons in Poland and Belgium, respectively. Meanwhile, Alberta is experiencing the highest active COVID-19 case-rate of any province or territory in Canada as new restrictions banning patios and hair salons came into effect on Monday. All indoor sports are also banned in the province, meaning an exception would have to be made for Team Canada. The team's last training camp in February was held virtually with players in the midst of their international seasons.
Pascal Siakam is a private person, and questioned whether broadcasting his grand Mother's Day gesture was a good idea. But his mom's tears of joy were worth it, he said. The Raptors power forward surprised his mom with a lavish new house on Sunday, capturing the touching moment with a video that went viral on social media. "For me, man, Mom's been everything to us. My dad being gone, she's just a superhero, she's just done it all the time without complaining," said Siakam, whose siblings convinced him to post the video. "Just having something special for us, for my family, and having been through a lot of tough things, for me to be able to bring that joy to the family is just such a blessing." Siakam's dad Tchamo died in a car accident in 2014. Siakam was at college in the U.S. and wasn't able to return to Cameroon for the funeral because of visa issues. Siakam wouldn't divulge where the house is, but the joy of the moment was a welcome reprieve in a tough NBA season rocked by COVID-19. “It was a lot," he said of the emotional day. "It was hard to know if she was happy or sad. It was just tough. But I just think she was super excited . . . you can see her running around. It was a pretty good moment." With the Raptors facing elimination on Monday night -- an Indiana win over Cleveland would officially end their slim chances of a berth in the play-in tournament -- Siakam spoke about the tough season, and the growing he's done on the court and off. "I hate making excuses but we've just been through a lot. Just thinking about the whole season and a lot of ups and downs and things that happened in basketball and outside of basketball." The latest down was a shoulder injury suffered in Saturday's 10-point loss Memphis. Siakam had 18 points before sitting the fourth quarter. He expected more diagnostic testing done Monday. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.4 points per game on 45.5 per cent shooting from the field in 56 games of a season that saw the Raptors forced to play out of Tampa, and then plummet down the Eastern Conference standings amid a COVID-19 outbreak in March. "It's a lot going on and I've felt like you go through so much with COVID and the world literally shut down. It's pretty crazy when you sit down and think about it," Siakam said. "It just helps you put things in perspective, just knowing what is important and what matters. "That is one of the things I learned, just knowing who is actually with you and who will support you when things are not going well and who will be there for you. This moment kind of helped me put that in perspective." Siakam was blasted by some on social media after he struggled in the NBA bubble last summer in Florida, and he's received more backlash in recent weeks for missed shots late in games. He signed a four-year, US$130 million US contract extension in 2019. A contract that big comes with the sometimes harsh glare of the spotlight, a place Siakam said he's not always comfortable. "It's crazy, you get so much more attention and it's something that I'm not used to and it's not really me or my character, so I think that it's just been interesting to manage that and figure out who you wanna be as a person, either on the court or off the court," Siakam said. "Obviously . . . I’m super blessed to be in this position." Raptors coach Nick Nurse is proud of Siakam's growth off the court. The organization, Nurse said, has staff members that counsel players through life skills like financial management, etc. "You can see guys maturing and probably make better decisions. But there are so many ups and downs. People make mistakes. You say, 'Aw, shoot, he finally matured, I can quit worrying about him.' That’s in all aspects of what everyone does," Nurse said. "I was listening to something earlier in the morning and they were saying an NFL football coach gets a call every single day . . . about something off the field or relationships or whatever. You always try to give the best guidance you can. I think our organization puts a tremendous infrastructure in place for that, and you just go from there.” Siakam, who came up through the team's G League affiliate Raptors 905, said this was his first losing season in a decade in the sport. "It's tough," he said. "You learn from it." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Playing the all-English Champions League final on home soil at Wembley is proving problematic. Instead, the players and fans of Chelsea and Manchester City could be headed to Portugal. UEFA's hopes of playing its club showpiece in Istanbul have been scuppered for a second consecutive season, this time by Turkey being added to England’s “red list” of countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks. The British government decision that made it impossible for supporters to travel to Turkey from England came on Friday, two days after the semifinal lineup was completed. But the government immediately talked with UEFA about the possibility of moving the May 29 final to Wembley. Discussions between UEFA and the government failed to reach a resolution on Monday with the competition organizer wanting waivers to allow media, sponsors and guests to fly in without having to quarantine, people familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks. UEFA has given the British government until Tuesday to decide whether authorities can offer all of the travel waivers required. If not, UEFA will consider taking the final to Portugal just like last season. While Benfica's stadium in Lisbon was the scene of Bayern Munich's victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Porto is one of the backup options to play this season's final in the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão. Portugal is on England’s “green list” of 12 low-risk territories where people aren’t required to quarantine upon their return from next Monday, making it easier for thousands of City and Chelsea fans to be able to travel. Portugal would have to lift its current block on tourists from Britain. Switzerland, where UEFA is based, is among the amber list of countries from which people arriving in England have to quarantine for 10 days, albeit organized individually rather than via the mandatory hotel isolation in place for arrivals from red-list countries. But UEFA has already secured exemptions from quarantine for officials and media for the European Championship in England, with eight games at Wembley including the July 11 final. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press